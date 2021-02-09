https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537977-van-jones-felt-ambushed-by-the-view-hosts-report

CNN host Van Jones reportedly was not happy with how hosts on “The View” handled his appearance on the show, calling it “unprofessional,” according to a report by the New York Post’s Page Six.

Jones joined “The View” on Feb. 5 for an interview about his new documentary when he was questioned about his past praises of former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE and the distrust some in the Black community might have of him because of it.

“He felt like they were rude, and he was completely blindsided by how they questioned him. He was not happy about how the interview went. It was unprofessional,” a source told Page Six.

Jones was expecting to talk about his documentary, which he worked on with Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain urges GOP to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee Meghan McCain, Van Jones release new documentary seeking to bridge political divide Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward faces election recount calls MORE, a co-host on “The View.” The documentary, called “Reunited America,” is about trying to heal the political divide in the country.

“[Van] expected a friendly environment, and I don’t think Meghan even knew there was anything controversial about him. It was how they asked the questions that was off-putting. It was shocking how intolerant they were,” the source told Page Six.

“The View” host Sunny Hostin Sunny Hostin‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin reveals in-laws’ deaths: ‘COVID is very, very serious’ ICU nurse who was first to get COVID-19 vaccine reports no side effects Mary Trump doesn’t think Trump will run in 2024 MORE said that Jones has flip-flopped on the issue of Trump, going from saying that Trump has done good things for the Black community to crying on CNN when President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ A US-Israel defense treaty has benefits — and perils White House: Biden won’t spend much time watching Trump impeachment trial MORE won.

“There are those who really accuse you of being an opportunist, a chameleon, so to speak, who provided a racial cover for former disgraced, twice-impeached, President Trump. … People in the black community don’t trust you anymore. What is your response?” Hostin asked Jones.

Jones told Hostin that “wasn’t true” and said that the quote she used of him praising Trump for his work in the Black community was taken out of context.

Another source told Page Six that Jones told producers about his displeasure with the interview: “He told them, ‘I didn’t expect to be ambushed.’”

A spokesperson from “The View” told Page Six that Jones did not say anything to the producers about the interview.

“This is nonsense. None of the producers heard from Van after his appearance. He more than held his own, and clearly you have to be ready for anything when you come to ‘The View,’” the spokesperson said.

Another source, who Page Six wrote was familiar with the incident, said he was aware beforehand what types of questions he would be asked.

“It’s unfortunate that instead of addressing the very real distrust of him within the black community, Van chooses to attack two women of color via social media, hiding behind the guise of ‘unity,’” the source said. “Van is taking a page from Donald Trump’s playbook, whom he called the ‘uniter-in-chief’ in 2018. His exposure as a persona non grata in the black community is clearly jeopardizing his grift.”

The Hill has reached out to Van Jones for comment.

