https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/washingtonpost-schottenheimer-nfl/2021/02/09/id/1009373

The Washington Post incited a strong backlash Tuesday for its headline to the obituary of former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer, 77, died Monday night in Charlotte, N.C., according to a family spokesman. The former coach had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, per ESPN.

“Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77,” the Post’s headline originally read, per the Washington Examiner.

Schottenheimer ranks as the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington, and San Diego (now L.A. Chargers).

Players, fans and media members took to Twitter to rip the Post.

“Show a little respect ⁦@washingtonpost⁩,” CBS sportswriter Will Brinson tweeted. “Obituary headlines aren’t the place for cheap shots.”

“A great man loses his life to an awful disease and this is what is written,” retired NFL kicker David Akers tweeted. “What a disgrace. This is not ok!! It’s a game and entertainment people. Blown away by this but I guess I shouldn’t be.”

The headline eventually was changed, referring to Schottenheimer as “one of the NFL’s winningest coaches.” The original headline, however, reportedly remained in the URL of the web page.

Some Twitter users pointed out the Post had taken a more respectful approach to the obituary of an Islamic State terrorist than to Schottenheimer’s.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48,” the original Post headline to the 2019 obituary read.

That headline also was changed to refer to al Baghdadi as the ISIS “extremist leader.”

The Post did not immediately respond to the Examiner’s request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

