On Monday night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, joining other media figures who have taken swipes at Floridians living in a Republican-run state which has not implemented harsh coronavirus lockdowns, mocked fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who celebrated after the Bucs’ dominant Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Kimmel, who lives in California, where normal life has crashed to a halt amid stringent COVID-19 restrictions, said while showing a video of the fans celebrating that “explaining science to people in Florida is like explaining Zoom to your turtle.”

“Tampa Bay fans were not taking precautions,” he said. “Last night they had a huge, mostly mask-less celebration while I was eating nachos through my N-95. You could see they’re jumping on cars, having a lot of fun, and they will all soon be very, very ill. There you go. You know, health officials are frustrated because they spent the last year trying to educate people about the importance of wearing masks and social distance. Unfortunately, explaining science to people in Florida is like explaining Zoom to your turtle.”

This is not the first time Kimmel has slammed Floridians vis-à-vis the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Kimmel attacked Floridians and Governor Ron DeSantis.

“People are getting restless, especially people who aren’t too bright,” he said. “In Florida on Saturday, I saw the hashtag #Floridamorons was trending and I thought, ‘Well, that could mean a lot of things.’ But what it meant was this: the governor of Florida reopened the beach in Jacksonville and of course no one followed the rules. Fortunately there are no old people living in Florida.”

In that same monologue, Kimmel attacked people who protested stay-at-home orders, suggesting that they had a death wish.

“I get that people need to go back to work. I do,” he said. “But the point of stay-at-home is to get a lid on this so we can get back to work, and then stay at work. I’m starting to think that these characters who support Trump might be suicidal. They seem to be fighting hardest for the things that will kill them. They want the freedom to gather in large groups during an epidemic. They want guns. They want pollution. I figured it out. They want to die, and they’re taking us down with them. It’s like if the Titanic was headed towards the iceberg, and half of the passengers were like, ‘Can you please speed this thing up?’”

While Kimmel ridiculed Florida and its residents from his perch in California, The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Florida is far outperforming California in terms of handling the virus:

At least 119 new coronavirus deaths and 5,737 new cases were reported in Florida on Feb. 8. … As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 1,783,712 cases and 27,814 deaths in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic. At least 288 new coronavirus deaths and 13,586 new cases were reported in California on Feb. 8. As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 3,430,600 cases and 44,440 deaths in California since the beginning of the pandemic.

