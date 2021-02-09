https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-lead-house-impeachment-manager-raskin-plays-deceptively-edited-video-trump-senate-trial/

Rep Raskin

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lied in his opening statement Tuesday and said the Democrats’ case is “based on cold, hard facts.”

Donald Trump was impeached by the House last month for ‘inciting an insurrection’ during his January 6 rally at The Ellipse.

This trial is a sham because Trump is no longer in office, but Raskin cited the framers as he argued a trial of a former president is constitutional.

Then he proceeded to play a deceptively edited video of Trump to distort the facts.

What else should we expect from a Democrat? They’re liars by nature.

Raskin played a deceptively edited video of Trump at The Ellipse and purposely omitted the part where Trump specifically told his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.”

WATCH:

Democrats kick off impeachment trial with video of Jan. 6, showing Trump’s remarks at the rally followed by the violent and deadly insurrection in the Capitol.

“Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of representatives January 13th for doing that,” Raskin says pic.twitter.com/YOA75QXEnc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2021

