The Senate will begin its second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday with the first day dedicated to a debate over the constitutionality of the trial.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 with a vote of 232-197 on a single article of impeachment on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republicans joined the entire House Democratic caucus to approve the resolution. The vote made Trump the first president to be impeached twice.

Trump’s impeachment came as a response to the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, which the former president’s critics have blamed him for inciting.

The House did not send its impeachment article to the Senate until Jan. 25, five days after Trump left office.

Trump’s lawyers, as well as a slew of GOP seniors, have argued that an impeachment trial of a president no longer in office is unconstitutional.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) forced a procedural vote last month objecting to constitutionality of the impeachment trial on the grounds that Trump is no longer a sitting president. His move garnered the support of 45 of the 50 Republican senators, signaling that the Democrats clearly do not have the votes to convict the former president.

As evidence that this trial is illegitimate “from top to bottom,” Paul pointed out that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will not be presiding over the trial, as required by the Constitution. Instead, Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.), the president pro tempore of the Senate, will oversee the trial.

Day one of the impeachment trial will again consider the constitutionality of the trial, with House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers evenly splitting up to four hours of debate on the question, The debate will be followed by a simple majority vote on whether to move forward, the New York Times reported.

Beginning Wednesday, both sides will have 16 hours each to make their case to the Senate, with arguments extending through at least Friday — and maybe into early next week. Trump’s attorneys have said they plan to use Democrats’ own inflammatory words against them during the trial

After arguments have concluded, senators will likely have at least a day to ask questions, if the upper chamber sticks to tradition, the Times said.

