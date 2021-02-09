https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/watch-pam-keiths-fancy-bookshelf-appears-to-be-a-shower-curtain-you-can-see-it-move/

LOL. Check out the background behind failed Dem congressional candidate Pam Keith during this promo for her new podcast. It’s moving!

Have a watch:

It’s moving because it appears to be a shower curtain. Literally:

Nope, NOT FAKE!

Hahahaha it’s real!! I was hoping it was fake. Stooooooppppp https://t.co/G4tgBELYRb — Goodie (@Heygood4U) February 9, 2021

Unfortunately, it’s out of stock right now on Amazon. Bummer:

