Pressed by a reporter on Tuesday about an Executive Order from President Joe Biden concerning “transgender rights” and girls sports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed real concerns regarding disadvantages biological girls will have to face when competing against biologically male transgender girls.

“On President Biden’s transgender rights executive action, specifically when it applies to high school sports, what message would the White House have for trans girls and cis girls who may end up competing against each other, and sparking some lawsuits and some concern among parents?” Fox News reporter Rachel Sutherland asked Psaki. “So does the administration have guidance for schools and dealing with disputes arising over trans girls competing against and with cis girls?”

The press secretary told Sutherland she did not understand the question but acknowledged her familiarity with EO from Biden.

“I’m not sure what your question is,” Psaki said.

“The president’s Executive Order has –,” Sutherland attempted to clarify.

“I’m familiar with the order, but what was your question about it?” Psaki responded.

“The question is, does the president have a message for local school officials in dealing with these kinds of disputes that are already starting to arise between trans girls who are competing against cis girls, and a level playing field, particularly in high school sports when it leads to college scholarships,” the Fox reporter said. “Is there any kind of messaging or clarification that the White House wants to give on the executive order?”

“I would just say that the president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights, and that’s why he signed that executive order,” Psaki said, dismissing the concerns concerning biological girls.

“And in terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I’d certainly defer to them,” she added.

Biden’s EO, signed on his first day in office, calls on schools to allow transgender athletes to compete in sports based off the gender with which they identify rather than their biological sex, The Daily Wire reported, “The order contradicts the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights Title IX interpretation that such rules deny women equal athletic opportunities and violate federal law.”

“The Department of Education ruling came after four female track athletes from Connecticut — Cardona’s home state — challenged the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference rules that allow transgender males to compete against biological females,” The Daily Wire noted. “According to The Daily Signal, the lawyers representing the female athletes believe the Connecticut rule violates sex discrimination laws, which mandate that schools treat male and female athletes equally.”

In an op-ed published at The Daily Wire, Kelley Paul, a political consultant and author, argued that Biden’s EO, in effect, asks “women and girls to be gracious and smile politely from the sidelines as they accept third, fourth or fifth place as biological males dominate the competition, sweeping up girls athletic state championships and college scholarships.”

“This is exactly what has happened in Connecticut, where two biologically male runners brought home 15 women’s state championship titles between 2017 and 2019,” she noted, referring to Connecticut high schooler Selina Soule.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Soule competed in a high-stakes competition where two biologically male transgender sprinters beat the field, taking first and second place by significant margins. Soule finished in 8th place, missing an opportunity to compete in front of college coaches by two places.

