https://www.dailywire.com/news/well-known-colorado-animal-rights-lawyer-arrested-after-allegedly-hiring-hitman-to-murder-husbands-girlfriend

Jennifer Emmi seemed to have her life together: A husband, children, a successful career as an animal rights attorney, a ranch where she cared for animals, and regular media appearances for her expertise.

But things took a downturn recently. Emmi and her husband became estranged and entered divorce proceedings, and her husband apparently began dating an au pair who had previously cared for their children.

Now Emmi has been arrested and “charged with trying to hire a hit man to murder her husband’s girlfriend,” CBS Denver reported. A 33-page affidavit obtained by the outlet alleges Emmi asked a man who worked at her animal ranch if he could “take care” of the au pair. The ranch hand went to Jefferson County police in late 2020 after recording a conversation with Emmi in which she asked, “If he knew anyone who could help get rid of her [the girlfriend]. Nobody will miss her.”

The man also told police that he and Emmi discussed a price for the “hit” and she suggested paying as much as $100,000.

“Jennifer responded that the money would not be a problem,” the ranch hand told police, according to CBS, adding that he thought Emmi was serious about the hit. More from CBS:

Colin Bresee, Emmi’s attorney, told CBS4 late Monday afternoon, “This is a very serious allegation against Jennifer Emmi. It looked like the model family and all of a sudden her husband trades her in for a younger girl. She was irate.” Bresee noted Emmi later told the government informant, “We are not going to do anything.” Bresee said he was awaiting more evidence in the case before offering further comment.

The outlet also sought comment from Emmi’s husband, who said, “It’s a very sensitive topic, and I ask for people to respect the privacy of the family and the children.”

The police affidavit noted that Emmi had been arrested numerous times in relation to her marriage and other domestic issues as her relationship fell apart. The Denver Post reported that Emmi had spent the past year harassing her husband’s new girlfriend, including stalking and threatening her.

“The murder-for-hire arrest followed a six-month investigation by the sheriff’s office that involved undercover meetings, blackmail and extortion attempts, a 67-year-old-man who was Emmi’s ‘financial backer’ and numerous attempts by Emmi to manipulate her estranged husband and his girlfriend,” the Post reported. “The latest charges are in addition to 16 felonies and 16 misdemeanors that allege domestic violence, retaliation against witnesses and attempts to influence public servants over the last year.”

Her bond was set at $3 million cash with the stipulation that only she can pay it, since the elderly man referred to as her “financial backer” paid one of her previous bonds in one of her other cases.

Bresee told the Post that the evidence he has seen so far relates to the recorded conversations of Emmi, and sought to downplay their significance.

“It’s not unusual for someone whose husband is having an affair with the au pair to be upset and mad,” the told the outlet. “The line of saying how mad you are and how enraged you are and saying it to other people – it seems odd one of them was then a confidential informant who was working with police.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

