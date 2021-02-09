https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/whitewashing-in-progress-who-investigating-if-covid-19-was-imported-to-china-in-frozen-food/

The World Health Organization gave an update on its investigation of the possible origin of Covid-19 this morning:

The World Health Organization is giving an update on what the investigative team found — and didn’t find — in Wuhan as they try to identify the origins of the COVID-19 virus. pic.twitter.com/Ss4E6fViRK — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) February 9, 2021

And, surprise! They’re dismissing the idea that it was a lab accident but instead say it “most likely spilled over to humans through an intermediate animal” or “through frozen food”:

#BREAKING World Health Organization official says the coronavirus most likely spilled over to humans through an intermediate animal and that another likely transmission channel is through frozen food. — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) February 9, 2021

They’re saying the chances it escaped from a lab are “extremely unlikely”:

WHO official Peter Ben Embarek says theories it disseminated from a lab is “extremely unlikely.” — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) February 9, 2021

And they’re shutting the door on the lab theory:

WHO rules out further investigation into Covid-19 originating from lab: ‘extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population and is therefore not a hypothesis that implies future studies to support our work into understanding origin of the virus’ — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

The frozen-food angle is important because China is arguing that Covid-19 could have originated somewhere else and that’s how it got to the market in Wuhan:

Liang: Covid-19 can be found in frozen food and packaging. It has been found in the cold chain, indicating that it can be carried long-distance on cold-chain products. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

The WHO’s Peter Ben Embarek said Covid-19 could have been present in “other countries” before it was discovered in Wuhan:

Ben Embarek now keeping open the possibility of coronavirus being present in ‘other countries’ (before Wuhan). — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

Ben Embarek says a frozen wild animal that was infected could have been the vehicle for the virus into the market where the temperature would have enabled the viruses rapid spread. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

It’s a “convoluted route” but this is a fricking gift to China:

Now Ben Embarek says Covid-19’s origin could have been through a very “convoluted route” involving “movement across borders” and travels before arriving in the market. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

Ben Embarek – it could be a trader, a visitor, it could be a product. Frozen wild animals susceptible to these viruses were sold there. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

Liang: The second phase involving the evolution of Covid-19 – the likelihood of spillovers, may happen frequently resulting in mutations in different geographical locations. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

Liang Wannian from China’s National Health Commission added cats to the list of animals that may be responsible:

Liang: Covid-19 most likely to be found in bats and pangolins suggesting these animals as hosts – but viruses identified from these two so far are not sufficiently similar. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

Liang: the feline family could be a potential reservoir given the susceptibility of mink and cats to Covid-19. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

He also suggested everyone missed Covid-19 in other locations before it was identified in Wuhan:

Liang: Possibility of missed earlier circulation of Covid-19 in other locations. Suggesting a determination of review after global data. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

In summary, “we’ve officially moved the WHO into accepting the idea repeatedly put forward by China that it may not be the epicentre of COVID-19.”

So far the gist of this is – we know nothing for certain but we’ve officially moved the WHO into accepting the idea repeatedly put forward by China that it may not be the epicentre of COVID-19. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

Whitewashing in progress?

This is only going to embolden those accusing @WHO under @DrTedros of being whitewashed by China. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 9, 2021

