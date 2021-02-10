http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5PHPbMvYTeI/

ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran compared former President Donald Trump’s control over the Republican Party to a “Caesar” and a “Fuhrer” Wednesday on his network’s coverage of the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

Moran said, “Whatever you think of this case, they have risen to the moment. This is an atrocity in our history, an atrocity against our Democracy, and the care with which the Democratic House managers of this impeachment trial have come prepared, their argument is organized, they are ringing the notes of patriotism and the emotion of the attack itself, and surrounding that with what they hope is an evidentiary trail from Donald Trump to that attack. That is their challenge here.”

“As far as the constitutional question is concerned, you know, there are now two Senate votes, one in the 19th Century and one today, that the Senate can try impeachments after the officer has left office,” he continued. “That is now like arguing with Brown vs. Board of Education. They are the decided in this case, and they should.”

Moran added, “One more thing, which is the way that Republicans just aren’t going to budge. Whatever the nature of this argument, whatever the nature of the fact, is because I think we heard it in these vivid videos that the House Democrats are playing, ‘Fight for Trump, fight for Trump, fight for Trump.’ Not, ‘Fight for America.’ He has the Republican Party as a personalized power like we have not seen. It’s a Caudillo, it’s a Caesar, it’s a Fuhrer. We don’t see that in this country. We do now.”

