Alan Dershowitz was on Newsmax and he discussed the unconstitutional impeachment circus that is currently going on in Washington DC.

Dershowitz claims the whole circus is unconstitutional and he says the Democrats are making the President’s case:

In laying out a long-running objection to election fraud by former President Donald Trump, House impeachment managers are effectively making the case for the defense because the speech under the microscope is protected, even if they disagree with it, according to constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV. “Very good theater, terrible constitutional law,” Dershowitz told “The Chris Salcedo Show” of the House Democrats’ opening statements Wednesday. TRENDING: MUST READ: Democrats Were ONLY Able to “Win” in 2020 By Breaking Chain of Custody Laws in EVERY SWING STATE “The videos make good theater; they’re very riveting,” the noted legal scholar said. “”But they prove President Trump’s constitutional defense.”

Dershowitz claims this whole theater is unconstitutional. Americans agree. The Democrats have disregarded the constitution again in an effort to cover up their numerous criminal acts in stealing the 2020 election. This whole effort is fooling no one but the Republican Senators.

