https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/china-joes-actions-date-china-help-china-hurt-america/

Day after day Joe Biden is doing more and more to support China. In fact, he has done more to help China than help the United States.

We know why the corrupt Biden clan is so close to China, it’s because they made a lot of money with China:

As we all knew the Biden’s would continue and even ramp up their efforts with China to make a lot of money. So it’s no surprise that Biden signed an Executive Order banning the term ‘China virus’:

TRENDING: MUST READ: Democrats Were ONLY Able to “Win” in 2020 By Breaking Chain of Custody Laws in EVERY SWING STATE

It’s also no surprise Biden’s Secretary of State was connected with the Bidens in the Ukraine and China:

Of course this wasn’t the only interaction between the Biden’s and China:

So it really comes as no surprise that Biden’s pick for CIA Director has strong ties with China:

William J. Burns, who is President Joe Biden’s nominee for director of the CIA, is president of a think tank that has received up to $2 million from a Chinese businessman as well as from a think tank with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. As president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Burns also invited nearly a dozen congressional staffers to attend a junket to China, where they met with a communist party operative and a president of a Chinese front group.

It’s also no surprise that Biden is getting rid of President Trump’s actions that require universities to disclose any programs with the Confucius Institutes:

The Biden administration quietly tossed a proposed rule that would have required U.S. universities and K-12 schools with foreign exchange programs to disclose any financial ties or other connections to Chinese state-run Confucius Institutes. The decision was met with swift backlash from Republicans, who, along with the FBI, State Department, and Education Department during the Trump administration, expressed concern about the potential for Chinese influence operations inside the United States with Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms. Democrats, so far, have yet to react to the change. Former President Donald Trump’s administration made the proposal, “Establishing Requirement for Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms,” on New Year’s Eve. But before the rule made its way to the Federal Register or went into effect, the Biden administration withdrew it on Jan. 26, less than a week after Inauguration Day. “ICE can confirm that the rule was withdrawn on Jan 26. ICE does not speculate about future pre-decisional proposed rules or policies,” a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs website also shows its status as withdrawn.

With the election being stolen and reports China was involved, and with the evil and dishonest media and truth censoring Big Tech, it looks like China is already here. The Biden legacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

