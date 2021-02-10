https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/andrea-mitchell-gets-into-a-tussle-with-sen-ted-cruz-over-literature-loses/
At one point Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz said that former President Trump’s impeachment trial was like Shakespeare, “full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.” NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell corrected Cruz:
.@SenTedCruz says #ImpeachmentTrial is like Shakespeare full of sound and fury signifying nothing. No, that’s Faulkner
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 10, 2021
and it says volumes about his lack of soul. That’s Any Thinking Person.
— Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 10, 2021
William Faulkner did write a novel called “The Sound and the Fury,” the title of which was a phrase he lifted from … Shakespeare.
guys…https://t.co/wGH8FxeuL1 pic.twitter.com/fcPBOPZ0p2
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 11, 2021
Shakespeare’s works are in the public domain. You could have checked this in a few seconds. https://t.co/ulkBr1S0kZ pic.twitter.com/vOWfDfSRXy
— Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 11, 2021
Give ✍️🏼 @SirajAHashmi ✍️🏼 your ✍️🏼 phone ✍️🏼 pic.twitter.com/COcMQL5pbu
— Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) February 11, 2021
How frigging uneducated do you need to be in America to have not been exposed to the “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and tomorrow” speech from MacBeth?https://t.co/yoP8BuobnH pic.twitter.com/79mHAu154k
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 11, 2021
Uh, that’s Macbeth, genius.
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 11, 2021
Poor Andrea. Not quite the dunk you thought it would be.
— jimni27 (@jimni27) February 11, 2021
No one on Earth attributes Shakespeare’s quote to Faulkner. You stand alone.
— Terry (@IrishTea1) February 11, 2021
I normally wouldn’t care that @mitchellreports doesn’t know her Faulkner from her Shakespeare but the fact that she tweeted this in an effort to paint @SenTedCruz as stupid makes it just too delicious to resist!
— Adriana Stubbs (@adriana_s1970) February 11, 2021
Dimwit
— Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) February 11, 2021
Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/axfizRidqA
— Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) February 11, 2021
— Andrew Monaco (@AndrewMonaco_Sr) February 11, 2021
— R.J. Lehmann (@raylehmann) February 11, 2021
It’s Macbeth. You’re trying too hard.
Twitter Pro Tip: Don’t go for the dunk if you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. https://t.co/u2K3TOI6yM
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2021
It’s funny when you’re dead wrong while trying to dunk on somebody for being wrong but they were totally right. https://t.co/HEos19wEYI
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2021
Maybe be less useless.
— Craig Newman (@craignewman) February 11, 2021
This is from Sound & Furious 5
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 11, 2021
Literally typing into the thing where you can find the answer. Ffs lady.
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 11, 2021
Never let the facts get in the way of a dunk! It’s not like @PolitiFact, @snopes, or @factcheckdotorg will call her on it anyway.
— Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 11, 2021
She’s paid millions of dollars to sound smart on tv, folks ⬇️ https://t.co/jOjJVLoV4R
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 11, 2021
Imagine thinking you are dunking on Cruz here by showing your complete ignorance of a little old play “Macbeth.” https://t.co/k88eYrFRXt
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 11, 2021
How is this tweet real? https://t.co/rzGfstxmot
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 11, 2021
Today in tales told by an idiot. https://t.co/bCHiukWA4G
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 11, 2021
This is causing me actual pain, Andrea.
— (((Beverly Tjerngren))) (@beverlyrevelry) February 11, 2021
Lmao sweet self-own
— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 11, 2021
Oh….oh Andrea…no….
— Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) February 11, 2021
The other day somebody said “as Solomon said, to everything there is a season.” No, that’s The Byrds. https://t.co/ijNjVeY4z1
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2021
I’m still annoyed that during the Clinton impeachment trial, people were misattributing “Oh what a tangled web we weave / When first we practice to deceive” to Shakespeare. No, that’s Scott. (No really, it is.) https://t.co/6UgRvKo6DS
— Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) February 11, 2021
Did you know “War and Peace” was originally titled “War, What is it Good For?”?https://t.co/X53hLg0DFt
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) February 11, 2021
Loud and … pic.twitter.com/iFCZJsgRo5
— Col. Tucker’s Ponzi Fund (@RealTuckerVC) February 11, 2021
She’s being roasted SO HARD including by me that it’s becoming uncomfortable lol pic.twitter.com/Tmz7VlTYxw
— La culture des social justice Warriors (@matthewfdesmond) February 11, 2021
Over and hour later and this tweet is still up. Amazing.
— Andrew Comings (@AndrewComings) February 11, 2021
A beautiful microcosm if modern journalism’s aversion to performing the simplest of fact checks.
— Wash your hands! (@CapalTunnel) February 11, 2021
it is a tale told by an idiot indeed
— WC Varones (@wcvarones) February 11, 2021
Today in unforced errors.
— Zefram Marks (@ZeframM) February 11, 2021
Mrs. Greenspan is not very good at her job. https://t.co/w611rY2MMR
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 11, 2021
I love @tedcruz. I get that a lot of people hate his guts. That’s the game.
But what I will never get is people who think they’re gonna match IQs with the guy. I don’t think I’ve ever talked to someone that smart in my entire life. Talk about punching above your weight class… https://t.co/i1qw6CDVzp
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 11, 2021
Related:
NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell on NBC’s silence on the Hunter Biden story: ‘We cover what is reliably truthful’ https://t.co/wGJnWE9xYb
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 29, 2020