At one point Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz said that former President Trump’s impeachment trial was like Shakespeare, “full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.” NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell corrected Cruz:

William Faulkner did write a novel called “The Sound and the Fury,” the title of which was a phrase he lifted from … Shakespeare.

