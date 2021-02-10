https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/andrea-mitchell-gets-into-a-tussle-with-sen-ted-cruz-over-literature-loses/

At one point Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz said that former President Trump’s impeachment trial was like Shakespeare, “full of sound and fury and signifying nothing.” NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell corrected Cruz:

.@SenTedCruz says #ImpeachmentTrial is like Shakespeare full of sound and fury signifying nothing. No, that’s Faulkner — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 10, 2021

and it says volumes about his lack of soul. That’s Any Thinking Person. — Jennifer ‘America is Back’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 10, 2021

William Faulkner did write a novel called “The Sound and the Fury,” the title of which was a phrase he lifted from … Shakespeare.

Shakespeare’s works are in the public domain. You could have checked this in a few seconds. https://t.co/ulkBr1S0kZ pic.twitter.com/vOWfDfSRXy — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 11, 2021

How frigging uneducated do you need to be in America to have not been exposed to the “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and tomorrow” speech from MacBeth?https://t.co/yoP8BuobnH pic.twitter.com/79mHAu154k — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 11, 2021

Poor Andrea. Not quite the dunk you thought it would be. — jimni27 (@jimni27) February 11, 2021

No one on Earth attributes Shakespeare’s quote to Faulkner. You stand alone. — Terry (@IrishTea1) February 11, 2021

I normally wouldn’t care that @mitchellreports doesn’t know her Faulkner from her Shakespeare but the fact that she tweeted this in an effort to paint @SenTedCruz as stupid makes it just too delicious to resist! — Adriana Stubbs (@adriana_s1970) February 11, 2021

Dimwit — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) February 11, 2021

It’s Macbeth. You’re trying too hard. Twitter Pro Tip: Don’t go for the dunk if you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. https://t.co/u2K3TOI6yM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2021

It’s funny when you’re dead wrong while trying to dunk on somebody for being wrong but they were totally right. https://t.co/HEos19wEYI — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2021

Maybe be less useless. — Craig Newman (@craignewman) February 11, 2021

This is from Sound & Furious 5 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 11, 2021

Literally typing into the thing where you can find the answer. Ffs lady. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 11, 2021

Never let the facts get in the way of a dunk! It’s not like @PolitiFact, @snopes, or @factcheckdotorg will call her on it anyway. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 11, 2021

She’s paid millions of dollars to sound smart on tv, folks ⬇️ https://t.co/jOjJVLoV4R — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 11, 2021

Imagine thinking you are dunking on Cruz here by showing your complete ignorance of a little old play “Macbeth.” https://t.co/k88eYrFRXt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 11, 2021

How is this tweet real? https://t.co/rzGfstxmot — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 11, 2021

Today in tales told by an idiot. https://t.co/bCHiukWA4G — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 11, 2021

This is causing me actual pain, Andrea. — (((Beverly Tjerngren))) (@beverlyrevelry) February 11, 2021

Lmao sweet self-own — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) February 11, 2021

Oh….oh Andrea…no…. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) February 11, 2021

The other day somebody said “as Solomon said, to everything there is a season.” No, that’s The Byrds. https://t.co/ijNjVeY4z1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2021

I’m still annoyed that during the Clinton impeachment trial, people were misattributing “Oh what a tangled web we weave / When first we practice to deceive” to Shakespeare. No, that’s Scott. (No really, it is.) https://t.co/6UgRvKo6DS — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) February 11, 2021

Did you know “War and Peace” was originally titled “War, What is it Good For?”?https://t.co/X53hLg0DFt — Lord BT (@back_ttys) February 11, 2021

She’s being roasted SO HARD including by me that it’s becoming uncomfortable lol pic.twitter.com/Tmz7VlTYxw — La culture des social justice Warriors (@matthewfdesmond) February 11, 2021

Over and hour later and this tweet is still up. Amazing. — Andrew Comings (@AndrewComings) February 11, 2021

A beautiful microcosm if modern journalism’s aversion to performing the simplest of fact checks. — Wash your hands! (@CapalTunnel) February 11, 2021

it is a tale told by an idiot indeed — WC Varones (@wcvarones) February 11, 2021

Today in unforced errors. — Zefram Marks (@ZeframM) February 11, 2021

Mrs. Greenspan is not very good at her job. https://t.co/w611rY2MMR — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 11, 2021

I love @tedcruz. I get that a lot of people hate his guts. That’s the game. But what I will never get is people who think they’re gonna match IQs with the guy. I don’t think I’ve ever talked to someone that smart in my entire life. Talk about punching above your weight class… https://t.co/i1qw6CDVzp — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 11, 2021

Related:

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell on NBC’s silence on the Hunter Biden story: ‘We cover what is reliably truthful’ https://t.co/wGJnWE9xYb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 29, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

