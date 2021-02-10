https://www.dailywire.com/news/angel-buffy-actress-charisma-carpenter-accuses-joss-whedon-of-misconduct

Actress Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off “Angel,” has accused the show’s creator, Joss Whedon, of “hostile and toxic” behavior on set.

In a lengthy post on social media, Carpenter said that she decided to come forward with her story after actor Ray Fisher publicly accused Joss Whedon of misconduct during reshoots of “Justice League.”

“For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day,” she began.

“Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel,’” she wrote. “The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively.”

As Charisma went on, she claimed that Whedon was “mean and biting” after she became pregnant, calling her fat and putting her through intentionally difficult work hours.

“He called me in for a sit-down meeting to interrogate and berate me regarding a rosary tattoo I got to help me feel more spiritually grounded in an increasingly volatile work environment that affected me physically,” she said.

“Joss intentionally refused multiple calls from my agents making it impossible to connect with him to tell him the news that I was pregnant,” she continued. “Finally, once Joss was apprised of the situation, he requested a meeting with me. In that closed-door meeting, he asked if I was ‘going to keep it’ and manipulatively weaponized my faith and womanhood against me. He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season after I gave birth.”

In July of last year, actor Ray Fisher publicly accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior while on set.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted in early July.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue,” he then tweeted in August.

In October, Fisher elaborated on his allegations when he told Forbes that Warner Bros. film boss Toby Emmerich and other executives participated in “racist conversations” during the reshoots and editing.

“What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in postproduction because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone,” Fisher said. “Prior to Justice League’s reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained — on multiple occasions — by former and current top-level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures,” he further alleged. “Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich.”

In late August, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims against Whedon, Johns, and Berg. The investigation continued until December of last year when WarnerMedia announced that “remedial action” was taken against Whedon.

