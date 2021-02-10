https://www.dailywire.com/news/anti-science-doctor-critics-rip-biden-over-school-reopening-timeline

Numerous critics, including a high-profile doctor, are calling out the Biden administration after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that it was the administration’s goal to have “more than 50 percent” of schools open “at least one day per week” by the administration’s 100-day mark.

Democrat President Joe Biden’s “goal that he set is to have the majority of schools — so, more than 50 percent — open by day 100 of his presidency,” Psaki said. “And that means some teaching in classrooms. So, at least one day a week. Hopefully, it’s more. And obviously, it is as much as is safe in each school and local district.”

Doctor Nicole Saphier, who regularly does TV interviews, responded to the statement from the Biden administration by writing on Twitter: “The White House says schools with in-person classes ‘one day a week’ count as reopened. Not only is keeping children out of full-time in-person school anti-science but also complete horses**t.”

In an interview with CBS News, Biden claimed that certain measures needed to be taken to reopen schools, adding, “Our CDC commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgement within I think as early as Wednesday to lay out what the minimum requirements are.”

Fox News reported:

The president failed to mention, however, that CDC guidelines on schools reopening have been available for months. In mid-September — nearly two months before the 2020 presidential election — the agency released “Indicators for School Decision-Making.” The recommendations created a five-tiered risk assessment based on the number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the previous 14 days, and the percentage of positivity rates in the same timeframe. The CDC said that a school falling into a “medium,” “higher,” or “highest,” risk category did not necessarily mean that the school shouldn’t reopen for in-person learning, only that the school should use “alternative learning models” like a hybrid learning. Last month, the federal agency said in a report that there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”

The remarks from the Biden administration come despite Biden’s own CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, saying earlier this month that “there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.” The previous CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said that schools should remain open because data shows that schools are among the “safest places” that kids can be from the pandemic, and attempts to close schools are nothing more than an “emotional response.”

Numerous critics slammed the remarks Psaki made about the Biden administration’s goals for reopening schools.

Allie Beth Stuckey: “Children are dying by suicide, depressed, lonely and behind academically, and this administration could not care less.”

Rita Panahi: “Absolutely pitiful. ‘Party of science’ ignoring the science. Got to keep those teachers unions happy.”

Matthew Continetti: “Nowhere near what Biden promised.”

Stephen Miller: “The Biden WH is going to keep schools closed until there is millions in federal concessions in relief or bail out packages for Teachers Unions. This isn’t hard, and people better start saying it out loud more.”

Margaret Streicker: “This is failure through & through. The teachers unions — who represent those whose jobs are to TEACH – to help educate our children are literally creating a lost generation of educated American children — it is disgraceful.”

Noah Rotham: “This would be and should be regarded as an abject failure and a capitulation to the forces arrayed against The Science.”

Philip Klein: “One day a week in one half of schools is a complete catastrophe.”

Karol Markowicz: “I can’t get over this. Every headline about how Biden is making schools a priority should be mocked. This is a total joke.”

