Charlotte, NC — On Tuesday, Quaker Oats, who is owned by PepsiCo, announced that it has selected a new name for its Aunt Jemima brand. You may recall that brand was put into the spotlight for “racism” in 2020 as ridiculous claims of racism swept across the country.

The company has decided that it will retain the color scheme, changing the name to Pearl Milling Company. Parent company PepsiCo said that it was a nod to the company in its beginnings before they focused on being Aunt Jemima.

According to the CNN article, Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 by Chris L Rutt. Rutt then changed the name of the company to Aunt Jemima. It was after a song from 1875 called “Old Aunt Jemima.”

While the box may have the same colors, it lacks one thing. That personable face that we have come to appreciate and trust. Yes, Americans had grown accustomed to the face of Aunt Jemima on the boxes and labels. Now, they are simply left with the picture of a mill building.

The lingering question is will this be enough to satisfy those who are crying out for justice? After all, they are out for recognition of the Black and Brown communities, and what better recognition and honor than having a product depicting one in a trustworthy manner.

But it will not be enough. They will have an issue with this one as well. If we are going to go fully woke in this situation, we can see glaring issues at the start.

First of all, slaves worked in various aspects of grain harvesting and milling. They worked in production capacities for decades before they were freed. Even one of our founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson, had grain milling on his property in Virginia and involved slaves in the process.

Quaker Oats and PepsiCo not only went with another image that brings back “memories” of slavery, but they also refused to place someone of a societal special interest group as the main focus. To be full woke and acceptable, there should have been an image of a Black or Brown person, or perhaps even someone from the LGBTQ community.

If you read my statements and you believe they are ridiculous, that’s because they are meant to be. This is the asinine mindset of the “woke” Left as they try to force their will on the American people.

I have yet to see one instance where pancake and waffle mix or maple syrup is racist. You would think the “woke” Left would be thrilled that the name of the company was given after the song mentioned above. Especially since the song was sung by a man who dressed in drag. Isn’t that woke and acceptable now?

Quaker Oats and parent company PepsiCo completely missed the mark once again. Caving to the ridiculous pressures of the “woke” Left in order to try to appear more socially acceptable is never good business. Especially when the new decision can be destroyed easier than the first.

