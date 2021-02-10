https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/backpedal-alert-neera-tanden-promises-bernie-sanders-she-wont-make-any-more-vicious-attacks-as-omb-director/

Neera Tanden is the president of the Center for American Progress, and she’s also President Biden’s director for director of the OMB. As you might have guessed, Tanden’s past slams on people up to and including Bernie Sanders was a topic of discussion at her confirmation hearing today:

When it Sanders’ turn to ask questions, Tanden promised him that if confirmed she wouldn’t be so mean anymore:

Here’s video of Tanden promising Sen. Bernie Sanders that she won’t make “vicious attacks” if she’s confirmed as OMB director:

As we’ve noted previously, since Tanden was nominated to be Budget Director she’s been working hard to delete tweets, but Glenn Greenwald makes the point that Tanden’s issues haven’t only been with tweets:

The double standards are glaring, and will remain that way.

