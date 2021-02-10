https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/backpedal-alert-neera-tanden-promises-bernie-sanders-she-wont-make-any-more-vicious-attacks-as-omb-director/

Neera Tanden is the president of the Center for American Progress, and she’s also President Biden’s director for director of the OMB. As you might have guessed, Tanden’s past slams on people up to and including Bernie Sanders was a topic of discussion at her confirmation hearing today:

Lindsey Graham dusts off old Neera Tanden attacks on Bernie Sanders while sitting next to Bernie Sanders. “Her scorn was not limited to Republicans,” Graham says. — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) February 10, 2021

Lindsey Graham reads tweets Neera Tanden posted criticizing Mitch McConnell, the GOP, and Bernie Sanders, and reads Glassdoor reviews of people who didn’t love working at CAP pic.twitter.com/KLAPj3BWLj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

When it Sanders’ turn to ask questions, Tanden promised him that if confirmed she wouldn’t be so mean anymore:

.@neeratanden repeating the apology she gave in the Homeland Committee yesterday for past social media posts. “I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language on social media and I regret that language.” — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) February 10, 2021

Sanders asks Tanden to reflect on her past social media posts that were critical of him and Republicans. “It’s important that we make the attacks expressing our differences on policy. We don’t need to make personal attacks, no matter what view someone may hold.” — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) February 10, 2021

Sen. Sanders first Q to Neera Tanden is about her “vicious attacks” made against Republicans, progressives and “me, personally.” Tanden apologized to “people either on the left or right” who she may have hurt, but no direct apology to Sanders. Full response> pic.twitter.com/mr66OW3gye — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) February 10, 2021

Here’s video of Tanden promising Sen. Bernie Sanders that she won’t make “vicious attacks” if she’s confirmed as OMB director:

Senator Bernie Sanders confronts Biden’s OMB nominee Neera Tanden for her “vicious attacks” against Democrats and Republicanshttps://t.co/XU9MDcJwrV pic.twitter.com/OBnKWxKqQz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2021

As we’ve noted previously, since Tanden was nominated to be Budget Director she’s been working hard to delete tweets, but Glenn Greenwald makes the point that Tanden’s issues haven’t only been with tweets:

Pretending Neera’s bad conduct is confined to bad tweets is a lie. She: — punched her own employee.

— outed a victim of sexual harassment at CAP

— falsely vilified Sanders & his supporters as racists & misogynists on TV

— proposed stealing Libya’s oil to pay the US, etc. etc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 10, 2021

Neera will be confirmed. I’ll be shocked if Bernie doesn’t vote for her. And I hope she is. Anyone who replaced her would be just as bad in the standard ways she’s bad, but watching Dems confirm her — after everything she’s said & done — shows what frauds their “values” are. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 10, 2021

The double standards are glaring, and will remain that way.

Biden‘s pick to lead the White House budget office. There‘s a reason I’m no longer a Democrat. If they didn’t have double standards they’d have no standards at all. https://t.co/Glw06ukxTN — wut (@wutnow_wut) February 10, 2021

If Neera Tanden is confirmed, I don’t want to hear another word about Ric Grenell, or, frankly, any Trump administration hire. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 10, 2021

