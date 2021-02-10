https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/banana-republic-impartial-impeachment-judge-votes-democrats-vote-impeach-private-citizen/

This is what happens in banana republics and Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Democrats don’t care.

The Senate impeachment “judge” voted on Tuesday to proceed with the impeachment of private citizen Donald Trump.

Far-left Senator Patrick Leahy is acting as witness, juror and judge in this sham proceeding.

What a crock.

Imagine having a “trial” where the “judge” had already voted to convict the defendant? That’s what happens in banana republics, third world dictatorships and now the United States Senate. SAD! pic.twitter.com/sW5Wrk7u03 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 9, 2021

