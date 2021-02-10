https://hannity.com/media-room/banned-for-life-twitter-says-trump-cannot-return-to-platform-even-if-he-runs-for-president-again/
‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: Bill De Blasio MOCKED at ‘Green New Deal’ Rally Inside Trump Tower
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.19
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio was publicly mocked during a rally inside Trump Tower over the weekend; with countless protesters panning his decision to “ban” future construction of “classic” glass and steel skyscrapers.
“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a crowd of angry protesters Monday at a raucous rally promoting the city’s Green New Deal inside the lobby of Trump Tower, where the Democrat threatened President Trump’s family company with millions of dollars in fines if his buildings don’t comply with new environmental standards,” reports Fox News.
Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI
— Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 13, 2019
“Speaking in front of the same escalators where Trump launched his 2016 campaign, de Blasio blasted the president’s rollback of Obama-era environmental policies, his move to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and his appointment of climate change skeptics to the Cabinet,” adds the article.
“His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about.”
Read the full report at Fox News.
‘DOUBLE STANDARD’: Trump Says Governor Whitmer ‘Doesn’t Let People Even Breath in Michigan’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
President Trump ripped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on social media Thursday morning; saying the Democrat “doesn’t let people even breath” during her state’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.
“Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” posted Trump on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265975549954076672
Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that her husband traveled to their second home in the northern part of the state to “rake leaves” and “came right back home after.”
“When you opened regions six and eight, you advised people not to rush up and overwhelm the area… There were some reports that you did spend some time up north, is that true?” asked one reporter.
“My husband did go up to our place to rake some leaves and came home. He was there briefly for a night and came right back home after he raked our leaves!” said the Governor.
.@GovWhitmer claims her husband traveled to the family’s second home to “rake leaves.” pic.twitter.com/mVk32fcGKJ
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020
Watch the Governor’s comments above.