The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences has revealed the list of Oscar nominations for its Best Song award, and the red state-ridiculing song “Wuhan Flu,” from Sacha Baron Cohen and Amazon Studios’ Borat 2 is among the nominations.

“Wuhan Flu,” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is among the list of 15 songs nominated in the Best Original Song category, according to ConsequcneOfSound.net.

The sneering song, which paints red-state voters as bigoted and racist, performed for the movie by Baron Cohen, was filmed by stealth at a real-life Washington pro-gun rally.

Listen below:

Baron Cohen performed the song while dressed up as a country singer. It includes lyrics calling the coronavirus the “Wuhan Flu.” The song also features what some called a threat to former President Obama, with a line reading, “Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu.”

The song also advocates for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “injected with the flu.” And calls for the World Health Organization to be “Chopped up like the Saudis do.”

The Oscar nomination is not the only award Baron Cohen has been nominated for. His Borat sequel was also nominated for multiple Golden Globes for a film he has openly admitted was crafted to “deliver a message” on the “dangers of voting for Trump.”

Baron Cohen, a politically active leftist celebrity, has also urged Google and YouTube to permanently ban Donald Trump to “save democracy.”

Baron Cohen has been an outspoken advocate of strict censorship and for banning people from the Internet who oppose left-wing political ideals. He even called for the removal of Mark Zuckerberg because the Facebook chief has not perpetrated enough censorship of conservatives on his social media platform.

