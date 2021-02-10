https://newsthud.com/breaking-nba-overrides-mark-cuban-on-national-anthem-decision/

Apparently the NBA was not happy with Mark Cuban’s decision to nix the National Anthem during basketball games and has just overridden him:

FOX NEWS – The NBA is requiring that all teams play the national anthem before games “in keeping with longstanding league policy,” just one day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic the team decided not to play it at home games. NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass released a statement on Wednesday, just a day after Cuban said he had no plans to play the national anthem at any future home games. “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming back fans into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” Bass said. Cuban told The New York Times: “We are good with it.”

Well I’m not conflicted about this decision at all. In fact I love seeing Cuban getting his butt handed to him over this.

As I said this morning, these super rich athletes should be the most patriotic of us all! The liberty of our great country has blessed them quite well with early pleasures most of us never get a chance to experience. They should not just stand for our National Anthem, they should salute!

