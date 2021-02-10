https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bruce-springsteen-arrested-for-dwi-in-new-jersey/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI and reckless driving in his home state, it was revealed Wednesday — days after he appeared in a much-criticized Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.

Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, and was cooperative throughout his arrest, the spokesperson said.

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, Springsteen has a court date in the coming weeks and has no known prior busts for DWI.

News of the bust broke just days after Springsteen appeared in and narrated a Super Bowl spot for Jeep, in which he implored Americans to move toward the political “middle” in the spirit of unity amid recent bitter division.

SOURCE — TMZ