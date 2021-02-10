https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602449505db3705aa0a9fa41
(CNBC) — U.S. stocks climbed in the volatile session on Wednesday as investors cheered a batch of solid corporate earnings as well as data showing subdued inflation. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, hitting …
(CITIZEN FREE PRESS) — Aunt Jemima is making her last batch of pancakes. Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl Milling Company. Aunt Jemima p…
Los Angeles Times data show that 45,007 Californians have died from COVID-19, 114 per 100,000 residents. New York has recorded 44,969 fatalities, 229 per 100,000….
The move underscored the message that the administration is prepared to counter China on the military front….
(LIFESITE NEWS) — YouTube just completely removed the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel. This isn’t a temporary ban; every single one of our videos is completely gone. Thankfully, we have backups of all o…