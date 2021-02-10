https://www.theblaze.com/news/bruce-springsteen-arrested-on-suspicion-of-drunk-driving

Legendary left-wing rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in November, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

What are the details?

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 at New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area — aka Sandy Hook — and charges included driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area, NBC News reported, citing National Park Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling.

TMZ first reported the arrest Wednesday, saying it doesn’t appear Springsteen has prior DWI arrests.

Ling told NBC News that Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process. Springsteen’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the network reported.

Gateway is federal property, which means Springsteen, 71, has a Newark Federal Court appearance ahead of him, the New York Daily News reported, adding that he lives near the park in Colts Neck.

More from the Daily News:

Under New Jersey law, a DWI first offense carries a fine of $250-$400, installation of an ignition interlock for three months, a pair of six-hour sessions at the Intoxicated Driver Resource Center and a $1,000 car insurance surcharge for three years. The ignition device measures a driver’s blood alcohol level to prevent drunken drivers from getting back behind the wheel.

Springsteen on Sunday appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, which drew quite a bit of attention as he called for a bitterly divided America to unite — which might seem a bit strange given he called for an “exorcism” in Washington, D.C., in October while former President Donald Trump was still in office.

Springsteen versus Trump

The rocker’s disdain for Trump has been going on for quite some time:

Springsteen performed for President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, the Daily News said.

Anything else?

NBC News cited Springsteen’s 2016 autobiography, “Born to Run,” in which the iconic rocker said he avoided drugs and didn’t try alcohol until he was 22, in part because how he saw how drinking affected his father.

“He’s in good shape by not doing drugs. It’s something he doesn’t have to preach about. He’s a living example of what happens when you never do drugs your whole life,” Springsteen’s E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt told Rolling Stone in 2012, the network said.

“I mean, I’m sure he’s taken a drink or two a few times in his life, but he was never a drinker either. And he eats right and he’s in the gym. Well, that’s what happens,” Van Zandt added in the piece, according to NBC News. “Don’t do drugs. Don’t drink, eat right, go to the gym and you can rock & roll at 62, too.”

Springsteen also discussed his battles with depression in his autobiography. “I was crushed between 60 and 62, good for a year, and out again from 63 to 64,” he wrote, according to The Guardian. “Not a good record. Patti will observe a freight train bearing down, loaded with nitroglycerin and running quickly out of track … she gets me to the doctors and says: ‘This man needs a pill.'”

