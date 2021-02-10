https://pjmedia.com/culture/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/10/buffy-the-vampire-slayer-actress-charisma-carpenter-confirms-joss-whedon-is-a-terrible-person-n1424622

A Carpenter’s Tale

Joss Whedon has spent the last several years making a bad name for himself among conservatives. The creator of the iconic 1990s television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one of the many Hollywood types who was emotionally broken when Her Imperious Highness Hillary Clinton wasn’t installed as Queen of America in 2016. Like so many of the Trump Derangement Syndrome celebs (looking at you, Alyssa Milano), Whedon had his nervous breakdown on Twitter.

It would now appear that Whedon’s unlikable ways were not merely a result of the 2016 election. He seems to have been a not very nice guy for a long time now.

Charisma Carpenter was one of the principle stars of both Buffy and its successful spin-off, Angel.

On Wednesday Carpenter went public on Twitter with a lengthy statement about Whedon that did not paint a pretty picture:

It’s a lengthy statement so you have to click on each tweet to see the whole thing. In one particularly damning passage, Carpenter recalls a meeting she had with Whedon when she was pregnant. He asked her if she was “going to keep it” and that he “manipulatively weaponized” her “womanhood and faith” against her.

Carpenter’s hashtag refers to Ray Fisher, an actor who last summer accused Whedon of abusive behavior on the set of the 2017 film Justice League.

Variety:

Actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League,” in a tweet that quickly went viral on Wednesday. Fisher also claimed in his tweet on Wednesday that former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, both “enabled” Whedon’s alleged behavior on “Justice League.” Berg and Johns also served as producers on “Justice League,” and the film’s poor performance was a factor in both executives exiting their positions leading the DC Films unit at the studio.

Fisher didn’t go into detail at the time, but his accusations did lead to an investigation by WarnerMedia. Fisher was then dismissed from the upcoming DC movie The Flash, which does not involve Whedon. It’s obvious from her statement, however, that Carpenter believes his dismissal had to do with going public with his accusations about Whedon.

Whedon is the quintessential preening, virtue-signaling liberal, forever telling everyone how down with the feminist struggle he is.

His former wife of sixteen years would beg to differ.

New York Magazine:

Whedon has been vocal about his identification as a feminist, but according to his now-ex-wife, Kai Cole, it’s an act. In 2017, Cole wrote an essay for The Wrap, addressing their divorce after 16 years of marriage. In it, she details Whedon’s eventual admission, in a letter she says he wrote her near the end of their relationship, to more than a decade’s worth of infidelities. “As a guilty man I knew the only way to hide was to act as though I were righteous,” the letter read, according to Cole. She also said he told her: “It’s not just like I killed you, but that I’d done it subtly, over years. That I’d been poisoning you. Chipping away at you.” “He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted,” Cole said. “I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with. But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist.”

A real champion of feminism there, isn’t he?

In case you missed it in her statement, Mr. Feminist Hero called Carpenter “fat” when she was four months pregnant.

It is always disheartening to find out that someone whose work you greatly admire — Whedon also gave us Firefly, remember — is a complete and utter tool. This doesn’t come as much of a shock, however, because he’s been giving us glimpses into his awfulness on social media for a few years now.

Sadly, Charisma Carpenter has now let us know that Joss Whedon isn’t exactly who we thought he was.

He’s worse.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

