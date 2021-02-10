https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/busted-eric-swalwell-caught-using-photoshopped-tweet-impeachment-trial-fakenews/

If they’re not cheating, they’re lying.

House Impeachment Manager Eric Swalwell gave a riveting performance on Wednesday reading off Trump’s tweets with emotional appeal.

During this theatrical performance, Swalwell read off a Trump retweet by Jennifer Lynn Lawrence.

But there was one problem with the tweet.

It was photoshopped.

Jennifer Lynn Lawrence has never been verified by Twitter.

Democrats faked that to make it look more important.

Dustin Stockton has more.

Wow.

