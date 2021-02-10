https://hannity.com/media-room/california-pleadin-joe-biden-backs-newsom-as-recall-movement-grows-approval-drops-18/
CALIFORNIA REVOLT: Newsom Approval Plummets, Just 31% Back CoVID Response, Down 18%
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.03.21
California Gavin Newsom got some more bad news this week when a new poll showed his overall job performance plummeting as he struggles to handle a series of crises across the Golden State; including CoVID, homelessness, and rising crime.
“People are reevaluating how well Newsom is doing handling the pandemic,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the survey. “Once your job performance rating starts to decline, it’s more difficult to put it back in the right direction. You kind of accumulate negatives over time.”
“The poll, released Tuesday morning, also found that just 31% of those surveyed thought that Newsom and other state government leaders had done an excellent or good job handling the pandemic, while 23% said they had done a fair job, and 43% called it a poor job,” writes the LA Times.
Newsom’s overall approval rating is now 46%, down from 64% just four months ago.
Read the full report at the Los Angeles Times.
NERVOUS NEWSOM: Former GOP Mayor of San Diego Announces Run to Replace Gavin as Governor
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.03.21
Former Republican Mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer announced his bid to replace Gavin Newsom as the next Governor of California; citing the Democrat’s botched handling of the CoVID pandemic and rising crime across the state.
“It’s become the land of broken promises. And the promise breaker and chief is Gavin Newsom,” said the candidate.
“Faulconer, a moderate Republican city councilman, was elected mayor of the Democratic-leaning San Diego in early 2014 in a special election brought about by the resignation of Democrat Bob Filner over sexual harassment allegations. He won re-election in 2016 with nearly 60% of the vote,” reports Fox News.
“Faulconer’s announcement comes as a recall effort to oust Newsom from office continues to gather steam. As of Tuesday, the recall’s organizers say they have gathered more than 1.3 million petition signatures of the 1.5 million needed to qualify for a ballot. They have until mid-March to hit the required threshold. If the recall qualifies, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs and upended daily life for nearly 40 million residents,” adds Fox.
Read the full report here.