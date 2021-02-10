https://hannity.com/media-room/california-pleadin-joe-biden-backs-newsom-as-recall-movement-grows-approval-drops-18/

CALIFORNIA REVOLT: Newsom Approval Plummets, Just 31% Back CoVID Response, Down 18%

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.03.21

California Gavin Newsom got some more bad news this week when a new poll showed his overall job performance plummeting as he struggles to handle a series of crises across the Golden State; including CoVID, homelessness, and rising crime.

“People are reevaluating how well Newsom is doing handling the pandemic,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the survey. “Once your job performance rating starts to decline, it’s more difficult to put it back in the right direction. You kind of accumulate negatives over time.”

“The poll, released Tuesday morning, also found that just 31% of those surveyed thought that Newsom and other state government leaders had done an excellent or good job handling the pandemic, while 23% said they had done a fair job, and 43% called it a poor job,” writes the LA Times.

Newsom’s overall approval rating is now 46%, down from 64% just four months ago.

