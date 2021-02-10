https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/California-Coronavirus-Deaths-Rate/2021/02/10/id/1009529

California’s increasingly high number of coronavirus deaths will likely surpass New York’s, as the pandemic continues to ravage the country’s most populous state, The Guardian reports.

California reported 44,494 Covid deaths on Tuesday, just a few hundred less than New York, which reported 44,969 on that day. The state’s coronavirus deaths have severely spiked in the last few months, jumping from about 20,000 deaths in December to around 30,000 in January. It took six months for the state to register its first 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but now the Golden State averages about 450 deaths from the coronavirus per day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted on Tuesday: “One month ago, we reported 53k cases. Today: 8,251 cases. – One month ago, we reported a 14% test positivity rate. Today: 4.8%. – Hospitalizations: down 34% in last 2 weeks. – ICU admissions: down 26% in last 2 weeks. Hopeful signs continue.”

He announced on Wednesday that two cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Bay Area, in the counties of Alameda and Santa Clara.

“The issue of mutations is top of mind, not only here in the state of California and across this nation, but increasingly around the globe,” Newsom said in a press conference, according to 10 News in San Diego.

