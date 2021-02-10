https://www.dailywire.com/news/calls-to-fire-the-mandalorian-star-gina-carano-trend-on-twitter-again

“The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano once again fell subject to a cancel campaign on Twitter under the hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

On Wednesday, the hashtag began trending in the wake of actor Pedro Pascal publicly supporting his sibling coming out as transgender; Carano has previously mocked the concept of transgender pronouns.

“Yes, Pedro [Pascal] & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” she wrote in September of last year. “I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation,” she later said in response to the controversy.

People on Twitter were also incensed over an Instagram story from Carano in which she quoted The Warrior Priest Podcast lamenting about Nazis used neighbors to oppress their citizens.

“One day we get a beautiful story about Pedro Pascal and his goodness and support for inclusivity, and the next we’re reminded that Gina Carano has a lizard brain and should not be trusted around human beings. #FireGinaCarano,” tweeted one user.

“#FireGinaCarano for believing racism isn’t real, for mocking trans pronouns, for spreading covid conspiracy theories, for supporting the white house insurrection, for being anti-mask, for posting anti-semitic pics and comparing being a trumper to being jewish during the holocaust,” another tweeted.



#FireGinaCarano for believing racism isn’t real, for mocking trans pronouns, for spreading covid conspiracy theories, for supporting the white house insurrection, for being anti-mask, for posting anti-semitic pics and comparing being a trumper to being jewish during the holocaust — Kala Elizabeth (@kalaelizabeth) February 10, 2021

“This is deeply unsettling and @disneyplus needs to #FireGinaCarano She can go on saying this, “it’s a free country”, fine, but I don’t want to watch her in my shows, and especially not as a refugee from Alderaan. I want to scream,” another tweeted.

This is deeply unsettling and @disneyplus needs to #FireGinaCarano She can go on saying this, “it’s a free country”, fine, but I don’t want to watch her in my shows, and especially not as a refugee from Alderaan. I want to scream. https://t.co/HDMvfK0cdu — PoliticalPadmé (@PoliticalPadme) February 10, 2021

“That moment when a transphobic, antisemitic, police bootlicker, covid denier and trump supporter plays a character who fought her whole life against oppression and tyranny. lucasfilm should be ashamed. fire her,” tweeted another.

that moment when a transphobic, antisemitic, police bootlicker, covid denier and trump supporter plays a character who fought her whole life against oppression and tyranny. lucasfilm should be ashamed. fire her. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/IfA3ZF6RbW — zen🥀 (@zenskywaIker) February 10, 2021

As The Daily Wire reported, Carano was also accused of racism when she posted an anti-Nazi photo, prompting outrage because she either did not provide enough information on it or did not use it to bash the Trump administration.

“Bounding Into Comics reports that Carano shared ‘the famous photo that many believe is German laborer August Landmesser refusing to give the Nazi salute to Adolf Hitler during a 1936 rally celebrating the launch of the Horst Wessel, a German sail training ship,’” reported the DW. “She later added a link to the story behind the photo, suggesting that her fans read the ‘[h]eartbreaking and powerful story of a man who changed his ways for the woman he loved.. love changes the world, one person at a time.’”

“The posts elicited accusations of racism, either because social media ‘trolls’ misunderstood the photo or because Carano didn’t go far enough, or use the photo to target the Trump administration, law enforcement, or other ‘un-woke’ entities specifically. Critics called Carano a ‘bootlicker,’ demanded that she ‘say ACAB’ (an acronym, used by protesters, short for ‘all cops are bastards’) and threatened to boycott the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ if her character, a female Rebel Alliance shock trooper, is featured,” it continued.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

