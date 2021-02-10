https://www.theepochtimes.com/cancel-culture-similar-to-ccps-social-credit-system-rep-green_3692235.html

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) compared the far left’s “cancel culture” to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) social credit system, saying that they share the similar goal of “ensuring conformity to one ideology.”

In a Fox News op-ed, Green detailed the danger of cancel culture evolving into the dystopian nightmare that we’ve so far mostly seen in sci-fi novels.

“As authoritarian rule in China reaches new heights with the Chinese Communist Party’s implementation of a social credit system, the United States should do everything in its power to resist following the same path,” wrote Green.

The Chinese regime’s social credit system runs on big data, extreme surveillance, and documentation, giving each citizen a score that either rewards or punishes them.

“China’s social credit system, designed to track every Chinese citizen’s social and economic behavior, is the CCP’s attempt at total control over its citizens’ lives. While the United States might not have an official social credit system, the radical left–through cancel culture and censorship of ideas—has created something that’s eerily similar,” he continued.

If someone is classified as a political dissident by the CCP, that person would get blacklisted, possibly disabling their family members from performing essential activities in order to survive in society, Green wrote.

Green believes that America is facing this system tangibly.

“It’s easy to look at China’s repressive regime and think that it could never happen here. Yet after hearing demands from the far left to silence conservative voices, and after watching big tech and big business band together to deplatform conservatives, I’m beginning to think America could be like a frog boiling slowly in a pot,” Green said.

“What are the signs that the U.S. has its own social credit system? What else do you call it when a Democrat senator demands Republicans be put on a no-fly-list for how they voted, or when an editor is forced to resign for allowing a Republican to publish an opinion piece in the editorial section of his newspaper?”

Social credit system transgressions that can make Chinese citizens unable to use travel systems include causing “trouble” on a plane, spreading “false information” about terrorism, using invalid tickets, giving an “insincere” apology, or parking a bicycle in a walkway.

Green said that Big Tech has increased its censorship of those they disagree with, citing how social media companies censored the New York Post’s article on Hunter Biden’s laptop and Senate hearing videos about CCP virus treatments.

“And this is just the beginning of the left’s activity to silence dissent,” he warned.

