The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that Americans “add layers of material” to face coverings, even double-masking by wearing a disposable mask under a cloth one, to better protect themselves against coronavirus infection.

This particular guideline page, which says it was updated Wednesday, February 10, advises against wearing two disposable masks at once or wearing a second mask in combination with a KN95 face covering.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

