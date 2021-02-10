https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-quarantine-vaccine-covid/2021/02/10/id/1009549

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said people who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, though warned that precautions still need to be taken.

“Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19,” the CDC said in updates to its web page.

“Vaccinated persons with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they meet all of the following criteria,” the CDC added.

Still, people who have had their last shot three months ago or more should still quarantine if they are exposed.

“This recommendation to waive quarantine for people with vaccine-derived immunity aligns with quarantine recommendations for those with natural immunity, which eases implementation,” the CDC said. The agency will update guidance as more is learned.

