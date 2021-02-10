http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KRuWygm-00U/

Feb. 9 (UPI) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave Tuesday, less than a week after Reid was involved in a three-car accident that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

“Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle accident,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

The 35-year-old Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, told police last week he was driving the car that struck two other vehicles, including the one with the 5-year-old child inside. The police report said the driver of that vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was being investigated for possible impairment.

Andy Reid said this week that his son underwent surgery, but he declined to offer specifics.

According to a search warrant, a police officer said Britt Reid’s eyes were bloodshot. The officer also smelled “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages.” The warrant noted that Britt Reid told the officer he had consumed two to three drinks and took prescription Adderall.

Britt Reid didn’t travel to Tampa, Fla., for the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

