As the World Health Organization mission left China this week, it failed to provide any significant evidence that the pandemic originated in Wuhan and instead handed Beijing vindication and a propaganda victory, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

After the WHO team echoed China’s official position on several contested theories without providing meaningful new evidence, critics of the international health organization cried foul and the Biden administration questioned the value of the politically fraught mission that was coordinated by Beijing officials.

A State Department spokesman said the United States would continue to gather its own information “rather than rush to conclusions that may be motivated by anything other than science.”

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, declared that “China was the big winner. We understand that they are doing their work within the parameters of the government. But you don’t want to jump to a conclusion based on several hours of conversation with Chinese scientists.”

Richard Ebright, a Rutgers University microbiologist who has accused the WHO of buckling under Chinese pressure, said that “any institution and nation seeking to clear its name would’ve moved quickly to make available all its databases of genetic sequences and strains, provided lab notes, records and private interviews with research, waste removal and janitorial staff.”

Instead, he pointed out, “none of that happened or was even requested” as part of the agreement to send experts to China.

