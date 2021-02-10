https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/complaint-seeks-chill-vital-first-amendment-activities-fox-news-moves-dismiss-smartmatic-lawsuit/

FOX News moved to dismiss the $2.7 billion “meritless” nuisance case by Smartmatic in a press release on Monday.

FOX News argued, “If the First Amendment means anything, it means that Fox cannot be held liable for fairly reporting and commenting on competing allegations in a hotly contested and actively litigated election.”

Lou Dobbs was speaking out about Smartmatic since 2006 on CNN.

The Daily Caller reported:

Fox News Media moved to dismiss a $2.7 billion lawsuit Monday, according to a press release created by the company. “This suit strikes at the heart of the First Amendment. Smartmatic’s theory is fundamentally incompatible with the reality of the modern news network and deeply rooted principles of free speech law,” said lawyerPaul Clement who filed the motion, according to the press release. Smartmatic, an election technology company which oversaw the voting systems of Los Angeles County, California, accused Fox of “intentionally” lying and participating in a “conspiracy” to spread disinformation, according to a Feb. 4 statement. The motion filed by Fox News Media in response to the lawsuit claims that when high-ranking elected officials such as the president claim the election was rigged, citizens have a right to know the evidence behind both sides of the story.

