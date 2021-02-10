https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/10/compromised-biden-reopens-doors-for-communist-china-to-infiltrate-u-s-universities/

President Joe Biden’s administration stealthily eliminated a Trump-era proposal mandating that educational institutions in the U.S. disclose their relationship with the Confucius Institute, which has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese Ministry of Education. Confucius Institutes are well-documented instruments of Chinese Communist soft power to expand the U.S. adversary’s influence and allies abroad.

The Biden administration is marbled with Chinese Communist sympathizers, allies, and assets that extend to the president’s household and possibly the president himself. Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was reportedly given $3 million by a Communist Party-tied Chinese businessman for “introductions alone,” and a whistleblower business partner of Hunter’s says Joe Biden was well aware of these dealings.

“The family of the incoming commander-in-chief was reportedly given an interest-free loan of $5 million by businessmen with ties to the Chinese military, while Biden’s son Hunter called his Chinese business partner the ‘spy chief of China,’” Lee Smith recently summarized in Tablet magazine.

The order Biden’s administration rescinded, first introduced to the Department of Homeland Security by the Trump administration on Dec. 31, 2020, originally sought to require “Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms,” a process the administration hoped would curb communist China’s attempts to steal intellectual property and learn other compromising information about the U.S.

While the Confucius Institute claims to build “public educational partnerships between colleges and universities in China and colleges and universities in other countries,” federal agencies concluded the organization was a national security threat that warranted action.

Following years of various infiltration by communist China into American institutions such as higher education and Democrat political circles, former President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo often spoke out against the communist nation and its extensions into the United States, specifically warning of the danger associated with the international organization that partners with approximately 500 U.S. schools and 65 U.S colleges.

“[The Confucius Institute] is an entity controlled by the PRC that advances Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms,” Pompeo said in August 2020.

Despite the previous administration’s warnings, Biden’s team discreetly and quickly withdrew the rule proposal on Jan. 26, 2021 as depicted on the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) website without explanation, opening the door for the Chinese propaganda and soft power centers to continue to operate on campuses around the nation without oversight.

The move comes shortly after the CCP’s propaganda paper, The China Daily, called on Biden to start “correcting” the Trump administration’s “fearmongering of the Confucius Institute.” Currently, the China’s People’s Liberation Army appears to have thousands of undercover spies in the United States posing as graduate students as universities.

Democrats appear to be deeply complicit in Chinese influence operations, so more decisions in China’s interest are to be expected from a Biden administration.

“Incoming Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Secretary of State Antony Blinken worked at a Beltway firm called WestExec, which scrubbed its work on behalf of the CCP from its website shortly before the election. Longtime Biden security aide Colin Kahl, tapped for the No. 3 spot at the Pentagon, worked at an institute at Stanford University that is twinned with Peking University, a school run by a former CCP spy chief and long seen as a security risk by Western intelligence services,” Smith also noted.

According to the FBI, a Chinese government spy for years slept with Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, gathering plentiful information to use against the United States. Democrats have chosen to keep Swalwell on the House intelligence committee.

