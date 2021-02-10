http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Krrn56RfJf4/coronavirus-in-one-state-153.php

Having awaited the courtesy of a reply for eight days, I found it anti-climactic yesterday to receive the mostly unresponsive answers to my questions submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health in the early morning hours of February 1:

1. Question: Please provide the data you have compiled bearing one way or the other on the effectiveness of your 5-point plan to reduce spread of the epidemic in long-term care facilities and other congregate care settings.

Answer: Here is the most up-to-date data compilation report: Long-term Care COVID-19 Response: November 2020 Update (PDF).

2. Question: The current executive order requires the wearing of masks for youth sports. No such requirement is imposed on college athletes. Please explain the disparate treatment.

Answer: College athletes are required to mask unless they are doing an aggressive testing regimen.

This is provided for in Executive Order 20-01, paragraph 7 (h)(i)(B):

i. “Organized Adult Sports” means any sports activity in which participants are adults and which is organized by an entity, association, club, or organization providing for registration of participants and oversight on a regular basis for a defined period of time. “Organized Adult Sports” does not include:

A. Professional sports, meaning sports in which the athletes receive non-de minimis payment for performance.

B. Collegiate sports, meaning any collegiate or university institution team or athlete participating in intercollegiate athletics, provided that the team or athlete follows guidance for sports activities as listed in COVID-19 Intercollegiate Sports Guidance for Higher Education available at MDH’s Institutes of Higher Education website.

The optional testing program and exceptions to the general face covering requirement for college athletes are primarily described at pages 3 and 4 of the guidance document that is referenced by and incorporated into the executive order.

3. Question: Please explain in light of the CDC study on schools opening safely why schools in Minnesota not fully open for in-person learning.

Answer: The study referenced is one of a growing number of studies that provide evidence for low rates of in-school transmission when core mitigation strategies such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, cohorting groups of students, proper ventilation, keeping sick individuals out of the school settings, and quarantine and testing after exposures are well implemented. Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year has always emphasized the importance of using these same strategies to support the success of schools providing in-person learning opportunities; the Minnesota learning plan does encourage local decision making around school reopening, so long as the appropriate protective strategies are being implemented effectively to support the safety and health of school communities.