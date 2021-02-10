https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/covid-karens-freak-video-maskless-tom-brady-looking-tipsy-super-bowl-parade/

NFL quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday at the age of 43.

This time Brady won as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in Super Bowl LV.

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Tom Brady and his fellow teammates celebrated with a Super Bowl boat parade on Wednesday.

A smiling, tipsy Tom Brady was seen getting escorted onto land after partying on a boat for several hours.

“Nothing to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Tom Brady tweeted in response to the viral video of him after the boat parade.

WATCH:

Tom Brady was also seen holding his daughter – both maskless (gasp) and having a great time.

WATCH:

The Covid Karens freaked out over a maskless Tom Brady having fun and celebrating.

God forbid people have fun and live their lives.

