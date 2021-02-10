https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/covid-karens-freak-video-maskless-tom-brady-looking-tipsy-super-bowl-parade/

NFL quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday at the age of 43.

This time Brady won as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in Super Bowl LV.

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Tom Brady and his fellow teammates celebrated with a Super Bowl boat parade on Wednesday.

TRENDING: MUST READ: Democrats Were ONLY Able to “Win” in 2020 By Breaking Chain of Custody Laws in EVERY SWING STATE

A smiling, tipsy Tom Brady was seen getting escorted onto land after partying on a boat for several hours.

“Nothing to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Tom Brady tweeted in response to the viral video of him after the boat parade.

WATCH:

Tom Brady on land after the Bucs’ boat parade 🚶‍♂️ (via @TBTimes_Bulls)pic.twitter.com/14IjcwZ4LT — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady was also seen holding his daughter – both maskless (gasp) and having a great time.

WATCH:

Brady and Antoine 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/1ayYEhvX2L — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) February 10, 2021

The Covid Karens freaked out over a maskless Tom Brady having fun and celebrating.

God forbid people have fun and live their lives.

I wanna be fun and be like “woooo drunk Tom Brady!” but every ounce of me is just screaming COVID COVID MASKS DON’T TOUCH THINGS COVID https://t.co/dLFR3TGIkC — Cassidy Quinn (@CassidyQuinn) February 10, 2021

Personally not a fan of Brady but heck the Bucs just won #SBLV so let the man celebrate but really dude, wear the dang mask. Don’t risk someone’s family or yours. 😷 #WearTheDamnMask https://t.co/VdMSejN0QJ — jaci_37 (@jaci_37) February 11, 2021

I don’t care how drunk he is. Wear a fucking mask! #bearolemodel https://t.co/dAIsgMwo39 — Lexy Quandt (@QuandtLexy) February 11, 2021

Middle aged white man drunk in the afternoon with no mask on. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/GBNNELatHb — Rylan Feierabend (@RyFeier) February 11, 2021

It’s disgusting if you go out and party and go in large crowds without masks like you don’t care for the well being and health of others https://t.co/UGSOntFwKt — morgan (@f_pluss) February 11, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

