https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/cringe-the-biden-administration-combines-bad-science-virtue-signaling-and-hollywoods-elite-into-a-new-psa-on-wearing-masks/

The Biden administration unveiled its new PSA on slowing the spread of Covid-19 that digitally added masks onto different movie characters like Dr. Evil, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter and Pennywise the dancing clown:

NEW >> @CDCgov partners with @AdCouncil + @WarnerMedia for a new ad where Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, the hobbits, and others urge Americans to mask up and slow the spread. Critical message, especially as we face down variants. Read more – https://t.co/ritFc5d3bI WATCH: pic.twitter.com/VhgOnNcWOO — Ian Sams (@IanSams) February 10, 2021

At least they didn’t pay for the air time. From AdAge:

The PSA is running in donated media time across the country and is free for use by broadcast and digital news outlets. WarnerMedia is running the spot across its own TV and digital channels and platforms, including HBO, Turner, Rooster Teeth, Crunchy Roll, Bleacher Report, Xandr, and AT&T televisions, as well on its own social media channels.

Will this convince even one single person in America to actually wear a mask?

I am sure that people who haven’t worn a mask until now will be convinced by Dr. Evil wearing a mask that now is a great time to start wearing a mask. https://t.co/fGtzldgvP3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 10, 2021

We doubt it:

“I refused to wear a mask until I saw one photoshopped onto The Flash. Thanks, CDC!” — said someone, somewhere. https://t.co/3E3sp0Z4Is — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 10, 2021

And note that masks aren’t needed in many of these situations because the character is alone or is socially-distanced:

75% of these clips depict situations in which you wouldn’t need a mask. https://t.co/UMwvvhfDqz — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 10, 2021

Great role models, team Biden:

And it’s “pointless virtue signaling”:

Hey everyone, wear a mask forever even though they don’t really do much. Eff this pointless virtue signaling. After I get vaccinated, the mask goes in the round file. https://t.co/AUSuqwWxSG — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 10, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

