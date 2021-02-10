http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wbqc33VYGyg/

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel on Tuesday,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave a critical take of the impeachment proceedings earlier in the day for both the Trump defense team and the House Democrat impeachment managers.

The Texas Republican lawmaker signified there was room for improvement for Trump’s defense but decried House managers’ impeachment effort as “moralizing” and venting of “hatred for Donald Trump.

“Well, there’s no doubt that lawyers could tighten it up some, but at the end of the day, I think today typified what we’re going to see this week, which it reminds me of Shakespeare,” he said. “It’s full of sound and fury signifying nothing. We’re going to see this week a whole lot of Democrats pounding the table. We’re going to see a lot of moralizing and a lot of really venting their hatred for Donald Trump. In case you haven’t been paying attention the last four years, the Democrats really, really hate Donald Trump, and they’re going to attack President Trump over and over again, every way they can. They’re going to bring in — you know, the idea that they’ve got — you know, Swalwell coming in.”

“I do hope he gives — gives some remarks on improving our relations with China. He has a novel approach to that,” Cruz continued. “But this is going to be just venting the id of the Democrats, and it’s going to end with failure. It is going to end with the president being acquitted. In order for the president to be convicted, it takes 67 votes in the U.S. Senate. That’s not going to happen. It’s not going to get 67 votes. It’s not going to get close to 67 votes. Every one of the 100 senators knows that. Every one of the House managers knows that. But this is political theater because rather than address the real problems, the real challenges we have in this country, rather than focused on getting kids back in school and getting tens of millions of Americans back to work, the Democrats want a week of just political theater raging at Donald Trump.”

