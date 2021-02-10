https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-impeachment-part-2-is-simply-political-theater-that-will-end-in-failure/

Senator Ted Cruz stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to discuss the first day of Donald Trump’s second Impeachment Trial; saying the entire charade is simply “political theater that will end in failure.”

“Far-left radicals refuse to take any responsibility for their violent rhetoric… How would you argue this case?” asked Hannity.

“At the end of the day, today typified what we’re going to see this week… We’re going to see a whole lot of Democrats pounding the table. A lot of venting their hatred for Donald Trump. The Democrats really hate Donald Trump,” said Cruz.

“They’re going to attack him any way they can. This is going to be venting… Then it’s going to end in failure. Everyone knows that. This is political theater because rather than address real challenges we face, the Democrats want a week of political theater raging at Donald Trump,” he added.

Watch Cruz on ‘Hannity’ above.

CRUZ MISSILE: Senator Says ‘Dems Party of the Rich, GOP Party of the Working Class’ posted by Hannity Staff – 11.30.20 Senator Ted Cruz called-out his Democratic colleagues on social media over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend; saying far-left politicians are the “party of the rich” while Republicans “are and should be the party of the working class.” “Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class,” posted Cruz on Twitter. Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class. https://t.co/WMTDtKTzwU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 29, 2020 Cruz’ message was referencing a recent study showing Joe Biden won more than 50% of the highest income counties in the United States; up dramatically from the 1980 election. CRUZ MISSILE: Cruz Asks Twitter to BAN CNN Over Post Promoting Same Drug That Got Trump Jr Barred posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.20 Senator Ted Cruz demanded Twitter ban CNN from its platform Tuesday night; pointing out the network promoted the same treatment for CoVID-19 that got Donald Trump Jr’s account frozen this week. “Twitter, please ban CNN,” posted Cruz, citing the story. Twitter, please ban CNN. https://t.co/2aiEgnlIWy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 29, 2020 “A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients better survive in the hospital,” posted CNN on July 3rd. Twitter temporarily restricted Trump Jr’s account after posting a video promoting the treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

