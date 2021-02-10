https://hannity.com/media-room/cuban-in-trouble-nba-tells-billionaire-mark-all-teams-must-play-national-anthem-before-each-game/

FANS REACT: Mark Cuban Under Fire for Decision to Ban US Anthem from Future Mavericks Games

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

Basketball fans around the country reacted Wednesday to businessman and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to ban the Star-Spangled Banner from future NBA games at his home stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed this week that his team will no long play the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before games when some fans return to the stadiums during the NBA’s upcoming season.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he said on the controversy. “Hopefully I’d join them.”

Read the full report here.

