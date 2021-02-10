https://hannity.com/media-room/cuban-in-trouble-nba-tells-billionaire-mark-all-teams-must-play-national-anthem-before-each-game/

FANS REACT: Mark Cuban Under Fire for Decision to Ban US Anthem from Future Mavericks Games

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

Basketball fans around the country reacted Wednesday to businessman and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to ban the Star-Spangled Banner from future NBA games at his home stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Imagine thinking that playing a sport in an empty arena is more important than your allegiance to the country. https://t.co/wlSBDNXXPP — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) February 10, 2021

Personally I’m for it. We don’t play the anthem before movies. https://t.co/3fVHurOQyv — Shannon McCormick (@sadogre) February 10, 2021

Have covered sports all over the world. The US is an outlier when it comes to the pre-game national anthem. Would have more resonance as a rarity instead of being the rule. https://t.co/waCJalxwGG — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 10, 2021

Mark Cuban will never be President. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Bwg6Ui1NF1 — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) February 10, 2021

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed this week that his team will no long play the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before games when some fans return to the stadiums during the NBA’s upcoming season.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he said on the controversy. “Hopefully I’d join them.”

Dallas Mavericks won’t play national anthem at home games, Mark Cuban says https://t.co/COd79WUpE0 pic.twitter.com/vgGua8eSlZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2021

Mark Cuban has directed the Dallas Mavericks to stop playing the national anthem before games https://t.co/QGHXGAAynM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2021

Mark Cuban reportedly decided before the start of the NBA season to no longer play the national anthem before Dallas Mavericks games. So far, it hasn’t been played before the team’s 13 preseason and regular-season home games https://t.co/0eHej0U8sk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2021

