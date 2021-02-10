https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/538152-dallas-mavericks-wont-play-national-anthem-at-home-games-cuban

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark CubanMark CubanCowboys, Rangers and Mavericks join push to legalize sports betting in Texas: report Mark Cuban hits ‘shameful’ plans for White House Christmas party without COVID-19 stimulus Celebrities turn to Georgia Senate runoffs in wake of 2020 election MORE, confirmed on Tuesday that the NBA team will not play the national anthem before home games.

Cuban told The Athletic and ESPN that the Mavericks did not play the anthem at American Airlines Center in Dallas before 13 preseason and regular season games this year.

That included Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the first of the regular season with limited fans in attendance, according Bleacher Report.

The change had not been announced previously.

Cuban reportedly made the decision not to play the anthem after discussing it with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, according to ESPN.

An NBA spokesperson told Bleacher Report that “under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

NBA rules mandate that players stand for the national anthem before games. But the commissioner has not enforced the rule recently as athletes have taken to kneeling during the anthem to demonstrate against social injustice, ESPN noted.

Players knelt and peacefully protested during the anthem when the NBA returned after a pause in its season due to coronavirus last year. The protests followed last summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations over racial injustice following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Cuban at the time expressed support for the players.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he said at the time. “Hopefully I’d join them.”

The Mavericks owner got into a Twitter argument with Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Cassidy calls Trump attorneys ‘disorganized’ after surprise vote to proceed with trial GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Texas) on the subject after Cuban responded to radio talk show host Mark Davis’s tweet threatening to stop supporting the NBA if players knelt by saying “Bye.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2016.

