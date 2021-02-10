https://justthenews.com/government/congress/third-day-trumps-impeachment-trial-underway-democratic-led-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The third day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is underway.

House impeachment managers have 8 hours to present additional evidence to support their argument that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Dianna DeGette was the first to present. She played clips of rioters saying they were “fighting” for Trump. DeGette argued the protestors carried out the riot for Trump.

“They also chanted ‘fight for Trump,'” she said. “They said he had invited them and in fact, as we had heard, he had invited them.”

DeGette said the “insurrectionists” started to leave the Capitol complex after Trump tweeted a video telling them to go home.

The impeachment managers argued on Wednesday that Trump engaged in a “months long effort to incite” his supporters to doubt the presidential election results, leading to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

