Democrats on Wednesday will make their case as to why President Donald Trump should be convicted in his impeachment trial — a day after the Senate voted to move ahead with the trial.

A handful of GOP senators crossed party lines on Tuesday by voting to affirm the constitutionality of the trial.

FAST FACTS Trump will stand trial on a single count of incitement of insurrection following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

If convicted on the charge, Trump could be barred from running for office again in the future.

The six Republicans who joined with the Democrats on voting to continue the trial were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The vote was 56-44.

