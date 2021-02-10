https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/10/defense-team-at-impeachment-trial-not-stellar-but-lindsey-graham-and-ted-cruz-deliver-the-words-people-need-to-hear-n324930
About The Author
Related Posts
Man Makes Desperate Plea to Search the City's Waste – and Finally Claim His $273 Million
January 17, 2021
Climate Alarmists Said We Had 14 Months Before Climate Change Was Irreversible…It's Been Over 14 Months
December 3, 2020
Five Reasons Why Killing Keystone XL is a Bad Idea
January 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy