Yesterday we told you about the House Democrat impeachment managers getting called out after showing video of Trump speaking to a crowd on January 6th but editing it so the then-president urging everybody to protest peacefully didn’t appear on the video.

Today the Democrat impeachment managers are trying to address getting called out, and they’re doing so by admitting that, sure, Trump did say “peacefully,” but he only said it once:

Rep. Dean shows Trump telling supporters in Jan. 6 speech to “peacefully” make their voices heard “In a speech spanning almost 11,000 words — yes, we did check — that was the one time, the only time President Trump used the word ‘peaceful’ or any suggestion of nonviolence” pic.twitter.com/HHzRVVCTNw — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2021

Wow, how many times should Trump has said “peacefully”? She didn’t say.

They can’t stand that he said it & social media was pointing out how they edited that out, so they had to finally address it…by dismissing it. Sorry. He said “peacefully.” That’s it. He did. He wanted them to go peacefully. https://t.co/3ESlYd5euG — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 10, 2021

How many times does one have to say it before it counts? Educate us. https://t.co/EBWK6vhWlh — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) February 10, 2021

k.. so how many times did he say storm the building??… none.. https://t.co/xT7rtkRlWh — wtfkiswrongwitchew (@Faces_2_Places) February 10, 2021

