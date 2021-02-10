https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/dem-impeachment-manager-downplays-video-of-trump-telling-crowd-to-protest-peacefully-because-he-only-said-it-once/

Yesterday we told you about the House Democrat impeachment managers getting called out after showing video of Trump speaking to a crowd on January 6th but editing it so the then-president urging everybody to protest peacefully didn’t appear on the video.

Today the Democrat impeachment managers are trying to address getting called out, and they’re doing so by admitting that, sure, Trump did say “peacefully,” but he only said it once:

Wow, how many times should Trump has said “peacefully”? She didn’t say.

***

Related:

D’OH! Eric Swalwell’s making such a splash as an impeachment manager that somebody else’s name is trending (just guess)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...