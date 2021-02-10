http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1oDwtk5jClw/

Tuesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) reacted to former President Donald Trump’s legal team airing clips during the Senate impeachment proceedings of her calling on Congress to “impeach the motherf*cker” in regards to Trump. The aired remarks from Tlaib were made in 2019 before the January 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tlaib defended her comments by saying she “was right.” She argued that Trump has been “absolutely committing impeachable offenses.”

“I mean, I was right,” Tlaib said on MSNBC’s “All In.” “This is a person that’s been lawless. Not only that, it’s a crooked billionaire running his businesses out of the White House. He was absolutely committing impeachable offenses. You know, this primary impeachment that you see before the Senate right now to convict him is for the violence on January 6, but for many of us, especially here in my district, we have saw [sic] that it was extremely corrupted that they were putting the Trump Organization first. They were putting the for-profit organization, his businesses, before the people`s business and making sure that, again, folks, we’re staying at the Trump Hotel to do all this.”

“And again, many of us didn’t wait for him to bribe a foreign government, nor did we wait in the 13th congressional district for a white supremacy attack on our capital,” she continued. “We knew what he was about, and we called him out on it from day one.”

Tlaib went on to emphasize that the Democrats are “not going to hold back” in holding Trump “accountable.”

She added, “We need to use every resource possible and convict this president, again, for the violence that he caused.”

