It was revealed Wednesday that Democrat shill Bruce Springsteen was arrested for a DWI in his home state of New Jersey on November 14.

Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, TMZ reported.

Bruce Springsteen is in the middle of a DWI case after he was busted in his home state … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the Boss was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He'll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks. We're told the rock icon was cooperative throughout the arrest. As far as we can tell, this is his first arrest for DWI.

The news of Springsteen’s arrest comes after he appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Jeep promoting a ‘Reunited States of America.’

The two-minute long ad, produced in the first weeks of the Biden administration, invites Americans to meet in the middle of a “ReUnited States of America.” The middle is marked by a red star, make of that what you will.

Springsteen and Jeep called on Trump supporters to submit to their “ReUnited States of America” as if they are victors of a civil war.

