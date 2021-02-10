https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democratic-senator-impeachment-gop-cant-call-itself-party-law-and-order-again?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Reacting to the House impeachment managers’ arguments at the Senate trial of former President Trump – which included videos clips of the Capitol riot – Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono said the Republican Party can no longer call itself the “party of law and order.”

“I have one question for any of my Republican colleagues unmoved by the videos and images of Trump’s mob ransacking the Capitol and attacking police officers,” she tweeted Wednesday evening. “How can you live with yourselves? Never call yourselves the party of law and order ever again.”

Hirono also said the House managers “laid out a riveting and compelling case demonstrating how Trump’s increasingly desperate attempts to cling to power escalated into the violent attack on US Capitol and the targeting of VP Pence and Members of Congress. Rs can either face this truth or deny reality.”

When violent protests occurred in major cities after the death of George Floyd last year, then-President Trump often referred to the GOP has the party of law and order. He often mentioned the GOP’s support for law and order when expressing his opposition to Black Lives Matter’s demand to “defund the police.”

Republican senators such as Josh Hawley of Missouri have argued that Trump’s second impeachment trial is not constitutional, given that he is no longer in office.

“Today Democrats launched their unconstitutional impeachment trial while President Biden cancels thousands of working class jobs across this country. Americans deserve better,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

There were six Republican senators who sided with the Democrats in voting to proceed with the trial as constitutional on Tuesday evening.

